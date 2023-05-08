Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.73. 58,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,843. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

