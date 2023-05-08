Comparing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.31 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.80 Wejo Group $8.40 million 5.00 -$159.25 million ($1.59) -0.24

Profitability

Wejo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wejo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40% Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $16.42, indicating a potential upside of 99.47%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 298.83%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Summary

Wejo Group beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Wejo Group

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.