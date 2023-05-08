Comparing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nexa Resources and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67 Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.87, indicating a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

This table compares Nexa Resources and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $3.03 billion N/A $49.10 million ($0.26) -22.50 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -1.13% 3.45% 1.23% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

