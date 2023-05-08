Comparing TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TXO Energy Partners and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Energy Partners $246.40 million 2.75 -$7.67 million N/A N/A GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.58 $224.43 million $3.71 2.82

Analyst Recommendations

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Energy Partners.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TXO Energy Partners and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Energy Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

TXO Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.77%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.30%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than TXO Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Energy Partners and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 22.35% 265.35% 24.06%

Summary

GeoPark beats TXO Energy Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Energy Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

