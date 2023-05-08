Compound Price Hits $37.49 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $279.42 million and $13.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $37.49 or 0.00133820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039045 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,119 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,453,117.17625025 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.66773123 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,318,998.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

