Contrasting Boxed (BOXDQ) and Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Boxed alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $3.44 billion -$211.96 million 1.88

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 99 387 819 7 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -14.26% -23.63% -7.24%

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.