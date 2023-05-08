Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) will be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.43 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.0 %

TSE CTS opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

