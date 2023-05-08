Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) will be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.43 million.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.0 %
TSE CTS opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
See Also
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.