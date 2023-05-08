Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,832,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

