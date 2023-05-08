Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PMX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,918. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

