Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.