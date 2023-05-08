Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after buying an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,355,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,903,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.81. 177,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

