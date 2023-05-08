Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 8,516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.54. 45,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,400. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

