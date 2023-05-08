Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,387 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $80.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

