Cormark Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$20.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Martinrea International Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$979.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.63 and a 12-month high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3544093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

