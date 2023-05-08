Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
