Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

