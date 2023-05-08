Cosmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $114.01 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.01 or 0.00039448 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $114.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00056863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

