Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $74.08 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.66 or 0.00037669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

