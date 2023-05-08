Crocs (CROX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) recently:

4/28/2023 – Crocs had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.

4/28/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $159.00.

4/28/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $185.00.

4/25/2023 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

4/21/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/30/2023 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.94. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $62,045,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $46,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

