Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$107.94 million for the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
