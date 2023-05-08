CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after buying an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

