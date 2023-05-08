Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 5.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.51. 204,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 398,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $54,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,841.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.