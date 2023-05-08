CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,025 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $127,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.