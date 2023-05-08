Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,129 shares of company stock worth $2,728,070. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.07. 755,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,037. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

