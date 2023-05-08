DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,875. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $106.71.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DaVita by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

