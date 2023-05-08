Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $493.53

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $493.53 and last traded at $493.20, with a volume of 64448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $485.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

