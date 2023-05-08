Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $258.66 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Decred has a market cap of $258.66 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $17.32 or 0.00061550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00133667 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038185 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,931,953 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

