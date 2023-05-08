Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13,908.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,072 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $381.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

