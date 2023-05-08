DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.77 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $312.86 million and $4.77 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,015,291,011 coins and its circulating supply is 697,653,381 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

