Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Delek US Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Institutional Trading of Delek US

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.