Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,427,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 72,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,131,753 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

