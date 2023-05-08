Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.96.

QCOM stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

