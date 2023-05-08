Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $80.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

SPB traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $74.08. 1,112,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

