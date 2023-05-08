dForce USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,535.94 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $8,535.94 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00281555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,463,155 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99557759 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,804.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

