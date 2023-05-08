DHI Media (WIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.
DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.50 million for the quarter.
DHI Media Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of DHI Media from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
