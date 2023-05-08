Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 639,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,011. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.