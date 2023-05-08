Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $372,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

