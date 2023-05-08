Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 208,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 119,562 shares.The stock last traded at $70.87 and had previously closed at $70.69.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $605.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $319,000.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

