DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 195.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

