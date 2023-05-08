Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15 to $3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 360,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,826. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,313 shares of company stock worth $14,026,595. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

