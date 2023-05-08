Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 5.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 371,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

