Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of D traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. 437,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,752. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.