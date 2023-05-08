Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

DUK stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,783. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

