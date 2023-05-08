Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.40. 321,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,443. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $445.34. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.94.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

