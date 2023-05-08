Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.78. 397,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

