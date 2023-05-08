Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,634 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

