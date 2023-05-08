Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,021,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,393,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 629,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 170,836 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS NOBL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.47. 481,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

