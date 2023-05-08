Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $156.12. 668,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

