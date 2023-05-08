DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.10.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $132,721,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.