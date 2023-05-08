DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. The stock traded as high as $66.15 and last traded at $66.08. 1,119,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,482,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

