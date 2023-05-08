DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. The stock traded as high as $66.15 and last traded at $66.08. 1,119,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,482,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.
DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
DoorDash Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
