Draganfly (DPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 355.49% and a negative return on equity of 128.16%. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Shares of DPRO opened at $1.00 on Monday. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
